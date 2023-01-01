$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Port Elgin Chrysler
519-832-5620
2015 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
519-832-5620
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
133,444KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10258257
- Stock #: P1998
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG1FL583718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P1998
- Mileage 133,444 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Port Elgin Chrysler
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3