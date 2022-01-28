$CALL+ tax & licensing
Peninsula Ford
519-832-2424
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Peninsula Ford
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
142,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8228553
- Stock #: 22LI05A
- VIN: 2LMTJ8LP3GBL26918
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,135 KM
This 2016 Lincoln MKX is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 142,135 kms. It's wht plat tri co,ebony perf lthr seats in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Move forward in the 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve with premium leather trim to create a sophisticated environment. Heated and cooled front bucket seats feature 10-way power adjustment and lumbar support with memory settings. Other amenities on the Reserve include voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and doors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and SYNC 3. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 21-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
