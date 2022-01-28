Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lincoln MKX

142,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Ford

519-832-2424

Contact Seller
2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

  1. 8228553
  2. 8228553
  3. 8228553
  4. 8228553
  5. 8228553
  6. 8228553
  7. 8228553
  8. 8228553
  9. 8228553
  10. 8228553
  11. 8228553
  12. 8228553
  13. 8228553
  14. 8228553
  15. 8228553
  16. 8228553
  17. 8228553
  18. 8228553
  19. 8228553
  20. 8228553
  21. 8228553
  22. 8228553
  23. 8228553
  24. 8228553
  25. 8228553
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8228553
  • Stock #: 22LI05A
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LP3GBL26918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or flexible versatility, the Lincoln MKX has a lot to offer in a luxury crossover. This 2016 Lincoln MKX is for sale today.

This 2016 Lincoln MKX is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 142,135 kms. It's wht plat tri co,ebony perf lthr seats in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Move forward in the 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve with premium leather trim to create a sophisticated environment. Heated and cooled front bucket seats feature 10-way power adjustment and lumbar support with memory settings. Other amenities on the Reserve include voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and doors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and SYNC 3. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 21-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels.


o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Ford

2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 79,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SE -...
 110,859 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 25,115 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

Call Dealer

519-832-XXXX

(click to show)

519-832-2424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory