2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - Leather Seats - $310 B/W
Location
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
32,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9028630
- Stock #: 22FE139C
- VIN: 1FATP8FF5J5166849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete your entire purchase online with Virtual Test Drives, Online Trade Appraisals and Credit Applications, Delivery to your door, and a 7 Day Exchange Policy for qualified purchases. Complimentary delivery within 250kms right to your door!** We specialize in vehicle accessorizing with our Peninsula Customs team. In-house Financial Services specialists providing the best possible financing rates and terms.
CONTACT PENINSULA FORD LINCOLN TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE! OWEN SOUND 519-376-3252 OR PORT ELGIN 519-832-2424**No Charge delivery within 250kms from Owen Sound/Port Elgin. We deliver all over Canada so just ask us for a quote!
With this Ford Mustang, the great legacy continues with its adrenaline-pumping powertrain. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Owen Sound.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage convertible has just 32,534 kms. It's yellow in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Upgrade to the GT Premium trim for advanced features and amazing performance. It comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and nine-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8FF5J5166849.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Owen Sound. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
