$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Ford
519-832-2424
2018 Lincoln Continental
2018 Lincoln Continental
Reserve
Location
Peninsula Ford
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
519-832-2424
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8228559
- Stock #: 3049
- VIN: 1LN6L9NC3J5603937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3049
- Mileage 38,673 KM
Vehicle Description
In life's journey toward your personal best, this 2018 Lincoln Continental is the vehicle to take you there. Nestle into the serene cabin and surround yourself with the reassuring strength of its harmonious design and the luxurious level of comfort offered to all within this spacious sanctuary. This Continental embodies the refined elegance with which you approach everything in life. This low mileage sedan has just 38,673 kms. It's magnetic gry me,terra/ebony lux l in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Continental's trim level is Reserve AWD. The Reserve is the top of the line 2018 Lincoln Continental trim with numerous luxury features. These include blind spot detection, the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 13 speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a memory driver's seat, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, tri zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Display, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Peninsula Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Peninsula Ford
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3