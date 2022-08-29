$32,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKC
Reserve
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
76,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9028648
- Stock #: 3158
- VIN: 5LMTJ3DH3JUL12313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,404 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish Lincoln MKC offers luxurious appointments, ample passenger and cargo space, and a smooth ride. This MKC also offers a quiet, nimble driving experience that makes it as fun on the highway as it is on a winding country road. This luxury crossover is also value priced for its segment while still being competitive with more expensive rivals. This SUV has 76,404 kms. It's blue diamond me,cappuccino prem l in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our MKC's trim level is Reserve AWD. Upgrade to the Reserve trim and you'll be rewarded with a new level of luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a panoramic vista roof, a heated steering wheel, blind spot display, a foot activated power liftgate, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Display, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
