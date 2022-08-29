$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 6 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9028660

9028660 Stock #: 4053

4053 VIN: 1FTEW1EP0KFC71124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4053

Mileage 57,653 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.