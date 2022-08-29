Menu
2019 Ford F-150

57,653 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

57,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9028660
  Stock #: 4053
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP0KFC71124

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 4053
  Mileage 57,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!

Complete your entire purchase online with Virtual Test Drives, Online Trade Appraisals and Credit Applications, Delivery to your door, and a 7 Day Exchange Policy for qualified purchases. Complimentary delivery within 250kms right to your door!** We specialize in vehicle accessorizing with our Peninsula Customs team. In-house Financial Services specialists providing the best possible financing rates and terms.
CONTACT PENINSULA FORD LINCOLN TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE! OWEN SOUND 519-376-3252 OR PORT ELGIN 519-832-2424**No Charge delivery within 250kms from Owen Sound/Port Elgin. We deliver all over Canada so just ask us for a quote!


A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Owen Sound.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,653 kms. It's agate black,grey cloth 40/20/ in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP0KFC71124.




Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Owen Sound. o~o

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

