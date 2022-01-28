Menu
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

70,915 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Ford

519-832-2424

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8233173
  Stock #: 3052
  VIN: 2LMPJ8LP1KBL51570

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 70,915 KM

Vehicle Description

This Lincoln Nautilus pairs stylish sheetmetal with high levels of standard features to help set it apart from the crossover crowd, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today.

This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 70,915 kms. It's ingot silver,ebony perf lthr s in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Nautilus's trim level is AWD Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

