2019 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
40,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8658385
- Stock #: KBL42307
- VIN: 2LMPJ8L95KBL42307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,979 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 40,979 kms. It's magnetic grey m,ebony perf lthr s in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Nautilus's trim level is AWD Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
