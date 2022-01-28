Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Navigator

73,212 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Ford

519-832-2424

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Navigator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8233176
  • Stock #: 21MU19A
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT9KEL08804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,212 KM

Vehicle Description

With its new style and huge power, this Lincoln Navigator stands out once again. This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is for sale today.

This Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 73,212 kms. It's ingot silver,ebony/russet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.


o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Ford

2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 73,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 70,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln Contine...
 38,673 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

Call Dealer

519-832-XXXX

(click to show)

519-832-2424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory