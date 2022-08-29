Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Navigator

41,610 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Ford

519-832-2424

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Navigator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

  1. 9028645
  2. 9028645
  3. 9028645
  4. 9028645
  5. 9028645
  6. 9028645
  7. 9028645
  8. 9028645
  9. 9028645
  10. 9028645
  11. 9028645
  12. 9028645
  13. 9028645
  14. 9028645
  15. 9028645
  16. 9028645
  17. 9028645
  18. 9028645
  19. 9028645
  20. 9028645
  21. 9028645
  22. 9028645
  23. 9028645
  24. 9028645
  25. 9028645
  26. 9028645
  27. 9028645
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9028645
  • Stock #: 3159
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LTXKEL13462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Go anywhere and look good getting there in this Lincoln Navigator full-size luxury SUV. This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is for sale today.

This Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 41,610 kms. It's infinite blk me,ebony/russet in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection.


o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Ford

2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 74,126 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 57,653 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Res...
 76,404 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

Call Dealer

519-832-XXXX

(click to show)

519-832-2424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory