2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
9,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8228556
- Stock #: 3041
- VIN: 5LM5J7XC7LGL12333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,969 KM
Vehicle Description
This all new Aviator brings a lot of new to an old name. Designed from the ground up to provide an all new and spectacular experience, this midsize SUV means to shake things up. With style and power as bold as its mission, this Lincoln Aviator is the addition your family needs. That family can rest assured of their safety with next generation driver assistance and safety features all wrapped up in a spectacularly luxurious interior. If you want the next big thing in mid size SUVs you need to get in this Lincoln Aviator. This low mileage SUV has just 9,969 kms. It's sil rad metalic,ebony lthr seats in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Aviator's trim level is Reserve. This Lincoln Aviator shows you what Lincoln means with luxury by having a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, hands free power liftgate, heated steering wheel, hands free entry, remote start, memory seats and steering wheel, light touch door handles, Lincoln Connect with 10.1 inch display, voice activated navigation, smart device connectivity, and a Revel premium audio system with 14 speakers. If that isnt enough, get ready for impeccable style and safety with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, post impact braking, auto hold blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, a projected welcome mat, chrome upper grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, 20 inch aluminum wheels, adaptive suspension, driver selectable suspension modes, intelligent AWD, active grille shutters, paddle shifters, and engine idle start/stop, LED lighting with fog lights and automatic highbeams, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Driver Assistance, Leather Seats, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Adaptive Suspension.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3