$109,998+ tax & licensing
$109,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
$109,998
+ taxes & licensing
19,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8658382
- Stock #: 3116
- VIN: 5LMJJ2LT1MEL12610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,680 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to ergonomics, space, and convenience for all. This Navigator also presents strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment.This low mileage SUV has just 19,680 kms. It's pristine white,ebony in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $666.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3