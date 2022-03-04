Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lincoln Navigator

19,680 KM

Details Description Features

$109,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$109,998

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Ford

519-832-2424

Contact Seller
2021 Lincoln Navigator

2021 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

Contact Seller

$109,998

+ taxes & licensing

19,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8658382
  • Stock #: 3116
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT1MEL12610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,680 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Lincoln Navigator is unquestionably quick, with impressive cabin space and glorious curb appeal. This 2021 Lincoln Navigator is for sale today.

This 2021 Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to ergonomics, space, and convenience for all. This Navigator also presents strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment.This low mileage SUV has just 19,680 kms. It's pristine white,ebony in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $666.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Ford

2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 32,680 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee L...
 69,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer S...
 33,207 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

Call Dealer

519-832-XXXX

(click to show)

519-832-2424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory