$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
519-832-5620
Used
47,546KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT2MG615820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2022
- Mileage 47,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
2021 RAM 1500 Classic