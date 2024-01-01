Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

70,444 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Port Elgin Chrysler

1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-5620

Used
70,444KM
VIN 3C6RR7LT1NG258050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24RC19A
  • Mileage 70,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Bench Seating

1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
