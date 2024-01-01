$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
519-832-5620
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,444KM
VIN 3C6RR7LT1NG258050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24RC19A
- Mileage 70,444 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Bench Seating
2022 RAM 1500 Classic