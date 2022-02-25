Menu
2008 Saturn Vue

275,228 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Northumberland Motor Products

905-753-0003

2008 Saturn Vue

2008 Saturn Vue

XR

2008 Saturn Vue

XR

Location

Northumberland Motor Products

4542 County 2 Rd, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V5

905-753-0003

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

275,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8384631
  • VIN: 3GSDL63778S658623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 275,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! This SUV is in amazing condition! Your price includes Certification, Warranty, and CARFAX report! Only $4990!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Northumberland Motor Products

Northumberland Motor Products

4542 County 2 Rd, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V5

