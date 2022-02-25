$4,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Saturn Vue
XR
4542 County 2 Rd, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
275,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8384631
- VIN: 3GSDL63778S658623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour sand
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 275,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! This SUV is in amazing condition! Your price includes Certification, Warranty, and CARFAX report! Only $4990!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
