2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GL AUTO

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GL AUTO

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

$9,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,361KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4506567
  • Stock #: CU151429
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE7CU151429
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Manual / Standard

SUPER LOW LOW KMS!!!This Elantra Touring makes for one heck of a great value with clean carfax, tons of convenience features such as heated seats and air conditioning, tons of room for people and cargo and on top of that it has less than 50,000kms!!Don't miss out, it will not be here long!Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

