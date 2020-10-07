2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
Incredible value in this Santa Fe with 2.0L Turbo engine, AWD, leather, heated seats, power seats, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, 19" wheels, rear air & heat and so much more! Includes new brakes front and back.Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ont
