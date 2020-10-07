Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

195,359 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T SE - Leather / Panoramic sunroof

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T SE - Leather / Panoramic sunroof

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

195,359KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6129951
  Stock #: DG109229
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA6DG109229

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 195,359 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible value in this Santa Fe with 2.0L Turbo engine, AWD, leather, heated seats, power seats, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, 19" wheels, rear air & heat and so much more! Includes new brakes front and back.Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ont

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

