Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 4415427
  2. 4415427
  3. 4415427
  4. 4415427
  5. 4415427
  6. 4415427
  7. 4415427
  8. 4415427
  9. 4415427
  10. 4415427
  11. 4415427
  12. 4415427
  13. 4415427
  14. 4415427
Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,379KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4415427
  • Stock #: D5419786
  • VIN: KNAGN4A69D5419786
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Loaded with features, tons of room in total comfort, and an absolute blast to drive! This Optima is a fantastic Used Vehicle you don't want to miss!Leather interior, push button start, power seat, heated seats, backup camera, and so much more, with tons of power!Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 49,189 KM
$15,588 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 36,612 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,632 KM
$16,388 + tax & lic
Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Send A Message