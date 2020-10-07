Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

97,382 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SE Plus FWD - 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SE Plus FWD - 1 OWNER

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

  1. 6189381
  2. 6189381
  3. 6189381
Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,382KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6189381
  • Stock #: FF554101
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1FT554101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,382 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner - Fantastic SUV value with clean carfax. Includes dual climate control, backup camera, satellite radio, push button start, Bluetooth and much more!Offered fully safety-certified, emission tested, and professionally detailed. Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville. Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 28,392 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento EX ...
 57,182 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 126,285 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory