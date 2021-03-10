Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

107,570 KM

Details Description Features

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

  1. 6790679
  2. 6790679
  3. 6790679
  4. 6790679
  5. 6790679
  6. 6790679
  7. 6790679
  8. 6790679
  9. 6790679
  10. 6790679
  11. 6790679
  12. 6790679
  13. 6790679
  14. 6790679
  15. 6790679
  16. 6790679
  17. 6790679
  18. 6790679
  19. 6790679
  20. 6790679
  21. 6790679
Contact Seller

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

107,570KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6790679
  • Stock #: FH113850
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77FH113850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 107,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with features including leather interior, heated seats, Bluetooth and much more, this CR-V is in great condition and makes for an outstanding pre-owned bargain you don't want to miss! Includes new tires.Offered fully safety-certified, emission tested, and professionally detailed. Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville. Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 34,609 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 25,058 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 36,856 KM
$20,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory