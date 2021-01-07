2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.