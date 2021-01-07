Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

88,329 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
Limited 2LT - Leather / sunroof

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

88,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6472662
  • Stock #: G7111752
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB4G7111752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 88,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with features including leather interior, power driver seat, power sunroof, backup camera, Pioneer sound, alloys, heated seats and much more!!Clean Carfax report. Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

