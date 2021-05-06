Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

44,957 KM

Details Description Features

$11,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,288

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto - Low kms

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto - Low kms

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 7090948
  2. 7090948
  3. 7090948
  4. 7090948
  5. 7090948
  6. 7090948
  7. 7090948
  8. 7090948
  9. 7090948
  10. 7090948
  11. 7090948
  12. 7090948
  13. 7090948
  14. 7090948
  15. 7090948
  16. 7090948
  17. 7090948
Contact Seller

$11,288

+ taxes & licensing

44,957KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7090948
  • Stock #: GH776758
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH776758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # GH776758
  • Mileage 44,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Awesome value in this 2016 Elantra with less than 45,000kms, and equipped with tons of convenience features such as Bluetooth, satellite radio, heated seats and more!Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 38,908 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 39,985 KM
$28,485 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 48,124 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory