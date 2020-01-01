Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

108,542 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD PREMIUM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD PREMIUM

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 6217848
  2. 6217848
  3. 6217848
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6217848
  • Stock #: GU220465
  • VIN: KM8J3CA28GU220465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # GU220465
  • Mileage 108,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped Tucson Premium includes All-Wheel Drive, heated seats, backup camera, Bluetooth, satellite radio and much more! Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

