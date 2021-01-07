Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

157,350 KM

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

3.6L Limited 4x4 - LOADED

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

3.6L Limited 4x4 - LOADED

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

157,350KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6472638
  Stock #: GC375611
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG2GC375611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Totally loaded, this Grand Cherokee is awesome and priced to move quickly!! Includes leather interior, navigation, power/heated/memory seats, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, push button start, remote start, and so much more!Offered fully safety-certified, emission tested, and professionally detailed. Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville. Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

