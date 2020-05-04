2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

M/T

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Gasoline Fuel

5-Speed M/T

