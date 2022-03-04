Menu
2017 Acura ILX

119,121 KM

Details Description

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

2017 Acura ILX

2017 Acura ILX

Tech / Leather pkg - Loaded

2017 Acura ILX

Tech / Leather pkg - Loaded

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

119,121KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8628758
  • Stock #: HA800858
  • VIN: 19UDE2F74HA800858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Catalina Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # HA800858
  • Mileage 119,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Totally loaded including leather / heated / power / memory seating, Navigation, power sunroof, adaptive cruise, dual climate control, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, push button start and so much more!

Offered fully safety-certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees!

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

