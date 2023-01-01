Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

61,444 KM

Details Description

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW - ULTRA LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW - ULTRA LOW KMS!

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

  1. 10138353
  2. 10138353
  3. 10138353
Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,444KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138353
  • Stock #: 499688
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXHG499688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 499688
  • Mileage 61,444 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is in incredible condition with ultra low mileage - don;t miss out! Call today to arrange your test drive!

Offered fully safety-certified and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

Lauria Volkswagen's Market Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer a simple, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.






Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 61,444 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee L...
 102,521 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 62,829 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory