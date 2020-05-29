Menu
$13,788

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto - Apple Carplay / Android Auto

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Auto - Apple Carplay / Android Auto

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

$13,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,946KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5204786
  • Stock #: HU401241
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU401241
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Very well equipped Elantra with tons of warranty remaining, includes backup camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, alloys, Apple Carplay / Android auto, blind spot warning and much more!Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

