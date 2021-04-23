$12,988 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 3 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6985715

6985715 Stock #: HH162386

HH162386 VIN: 5NPD74LF7HH162386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 54,320 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag M/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.