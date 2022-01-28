2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$18,488 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 3 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8233209

8233209 Stock #: HU214170

HU214170 VIN: KMHD84LF6HU214170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Stock # HU214170

Mileage 62,308 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gaso...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.