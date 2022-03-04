Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

123,127 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE - 1 OWNER

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE - 1 OWNER

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

123,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620613
  • Stock #: HH149443
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH149443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # HH149443
  • Mileage 123,127 KM

Vehicle Description

1-owner, bought new from Lauria Hyundai, great on gas and makes for an oustanding pre-owned value!!

Clean Carfax. Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!!

We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gasoline Fuel,Dayti...

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

