2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

68,502 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Sport 2.0T AWD Ultimate - LOADED

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

68,502KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6472656
  Stock #: HG397643
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA0HG397643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Totally loaded including Navigation, multiview camera, adaptive cruise control, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, 19" wheels, power/heated/memory seating, Bluetooth, satellite radio, dual climate control, blindspot warning, autonomous emergency braking, cross traffic alert, rear air & heat and so much more!Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

