2017 Hyundai Tucson

93,896 KM

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD PREMIUM

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L FWD PREMIUM

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

93,896KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5747823
  Stock #: HU548083
  VIN: KM8J33A41HU584083

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 93,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Awesome SUV value with Bluetooth, backup camera, rear air & heat, heated seats, alloy wheels, satellite radio, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection and much more!! New front and rear brakes.Clean Carfax. Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Email Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

