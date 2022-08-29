2017 Hyundai Tucson

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9317257

9317257 Stock #: HU521499

HU521499 VIN: KM8J2CA4XHU521499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # HU521499

Mileage 51,546 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gaso...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.