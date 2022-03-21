2017 Volkswagen Beetle

$38,888 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 6 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8917135

8917135 Stock #: HM807680

HM807680 VIN: 3VWT17AT3HM807680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour PURE WHITE W/BLACK ROOF

Body Style Convertible

Stock # HM807680

Mileage 42,655 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,4 C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.