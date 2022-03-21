Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

42,655 KM

Details

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Convertible Dune - LOW KMS

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Convertible Dune - LOW KMS

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

42,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8917135
  • Stock #: HM807680
  • VIN: 3VWT17AT3HM807680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PURE WHITE W/BLACK ROOF
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Stock # HM807680
  • Mileage 42,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, in immaculate condition, the ultra rare Dune Convertible!! Just over 40,000kms!! Includes dual climate control, Navigation, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, heated seats, push button start, and so much more!!

Offered fully safety-certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees!

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program including special financing rates, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month of SiriusXM, and so much more. To qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be under 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.

Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.



Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,4 C...

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

