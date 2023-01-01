$33,988+ tax & licensing
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Volkswagen
905-885-6421
2017 Volkswagen Golf
2017 Volkswagen Golf
R 2.0T DSG - LOW KMS / LOADED!
Lauria Volkswagen
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
905-885-6421
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
84,187KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9820327
- Stock #: HW180704
- VIN: WVWVF7AU2HW180704
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # HW180704
- Mileage 84,187 KM
Offered fully safety-certified, and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!
Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program including special financing rates, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month of SiriusXM, and so much more. To qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be under 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.
Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!
Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville.
Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.
All Wheel Drive,AM/FM Stereo,Automatic Headlights,Auxiliary Audio Input,Bluetooth Connection,Brake Assist,Bucket Seats,CD Player,Child Safety Locks,Cruise Control,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Driver Vanity Mirror,Floor Mats,Front Head Air Bag
Lauria Volkswagen
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
