2018 Honda Civic

54,105 KM

$18,288

+ tax & licensing
$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/Honda Sensing

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/Honda Sensing

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

54,105KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6512446
  Stock #: JH027762
  VIN: 2HGFC2F68JH027762

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 54,105 KM

Loaded with features including Bluetooth, heated seats, Blindspot warning, alloys, push button start, backup camera, and Honda Sensing safety technology! This Civic makes for an oustanding pre-owned bargain - don't miss out!Clean Carfax, Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed.Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

