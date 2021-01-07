Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start CVT Transmission A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

