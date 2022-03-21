Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

92,134 KM

Details

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

GT GL Auto - Apple Carplay / Android Auto

Location

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

92,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8698886
  • Stock #: JU007021
  • VIN: KMHH35LE2JU007021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # JU007021
  • Mileage 92,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay / Android Auto, backup camera, heated seats / steering wheel, Bluetooth and so much more! This Elantra GT is in great condition, aweosme on gas and ready to go!

Clean Carfax. Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!!

We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gasoline Fue...

