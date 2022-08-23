Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

82,961 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai IONIQ

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Plus Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Plus Limited

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 8985292
  2. 8985292
  3. 8985292
  4. 8985292
  5. 8985292
  6. 8985292
  7. 8985292
  8. 8985292
  9. 8985292
  10. 8985292
  11. 8985292
  12. 8985292
  13. 8985292
  14. 8985292
  15. 8985292
  16. 8985292
  17. 8985292
  18. 8985292
  19. 8985292
  20. 8985292
  21. 8985292
  22. 8985292
  23. 8985292
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,961KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8985292
  • Stock #: JU082732
  • VIN: KMHC75LD6JU082732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # JU082732
  • Mileage 82,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible fuel economy and absolutely loaded with options this IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid is an awesome pre-owned choice! Leather, Navigation, power seat, heated seats/sterring wheel, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, and so much more!

Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!!

We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!






Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 59,890 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 7,933 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISAD...
 40,695 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory