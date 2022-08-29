Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

124,100 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2.0L FWD PREMIUM

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

124,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9292549
  • Stock #: JU635921
  • VIN: KM8J33A40JU635921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # JU635921
  • Mileage 124,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Great SUV Value! Includes Bluetooth, heated seats, satellite radio, blind spot warning, backup camera and much more!

Clean Carfax. Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!





Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gasoline Fue...

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

