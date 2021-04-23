Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

77,330 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 Highline 4Motion AWD - LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 Highline 4Motion AWD - LOADED

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

  1. 6985211
  2. 6985211
  3. 6985211
  4. 6985211
  5. 6985211
  6. 6985211
  7. 6985211
  8. 6985211
  9. 6985211
  10. 6985211
  11. 6985211
  12. 6985211
  13. 6985211
  14. 6985211
  15. 6985211
  16. 6985211
  17. 6985211
  18. 6985211
  19. 6985211
  20. 6985211
  21. 6985211
  22. 6985211
  23. 6985211
Contact Seller

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

77,330KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6985211
  • Stock #: JC553501
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA4JC553501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # JC553501
  • Mileage 77,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Atlas Highline with awesome 20" Black Wheels, leather interior, panoramic sunroof, memory/heated seating, heated steering wheel, Navigation, backup camera, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, satellite radio and so much more!Clean Carfax. Former rental. Offered fully safety-certified, emission tested, and professionally detailed. Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program including special financing rates as low as 0.9%, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month of SiriusXM, and so much more. To qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be under 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville. Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
A/T
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen

2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 65,334 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 21,879 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma E...
 111,500 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory