$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Volkswagen
905-885-6421
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0T Comfortline 4Motion AWD
Lauria Volkswagen
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
905-885-6421
76,383KM
Used
- Stock #: JM108480
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX9JM108480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 76,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Offered fully safety-certified, and professionally detailed.
Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees!
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!
Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville.
Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel Drive,4 ...
Lauria Volkswagen
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
