Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

91,885 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv AWD - LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv AWD - LOADED

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

  1. 10470048
  2. 10470048
  3. 10470048
  4. 10470048
  5. 10470048
  6. 10470048
  7. 10470048
  8. 10470048
  9. 10470048
  10. 10470048
  11. 10470048
  12. 10470048
  13. 10470048
  14. 10470048
  15. 10470048
  16. 10470048
  17. 10470048
  18. 10470048
  19. 10470048
  20. 10470048
  21. 10470048
  22. 10470048
  23. 10470048
Contact Seller

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470048
  • Stock #: 078780
  • VIN: WAUENCF53KA078780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 078780
  • Mileage 91,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Awesome Audi A5 Sportback wtih AWD, leather, navigation, heated seats, and much more! In great condition, tons of space for people and cargo so you can drive in luxury without sacrificing versatiltiy!
Call today to arrange your test drive!

Offered fully safety-certified and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

Lauria Volkswagen's Market Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer a simple, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.





Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Mirror(s),Back-Up Camera,Rear A/C,Knee Air Bag,7-Speed A/T,Cargo Shade,Mirror Memory,Rear Parking Aid,Turbocharged,Navigation System,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 62,615 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 68,520 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A3 Sedan T...
 65,978 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory