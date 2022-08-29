Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

21,574 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT 5DR - LOW KMS!

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT 5DR - LOW KMS!

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

21,574KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9317263
  • Stock #: KC782822
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA9KC782822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 21,574 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED - Super low kms, awesome on gas an packed with convenience features! Call today to arrange your test drive!

Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!






Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gasol...

Email Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

