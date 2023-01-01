$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Hyundai
905-885-8154
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
Location
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
905-885-8154
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
52,944KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494813
- Stock #: 005624
- VIN: 5NMS3CAD9KH005624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 005624
- Mileage 52,944 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Stability Control,Back-Up Camera,Knee Air Bag,Remote Engine Start,Rear Parking Aid,Woodgrain Interior Trim,8-Speed A/T,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Keyless Start,Lane Departure Warning,Heated Steering Wheel,Lane K...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lauria Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
Call Dealer
905-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.