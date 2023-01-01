$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Hyundai
905-885-8154
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L FWD Essential Auto
Location
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
905-885-8154
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
17,087KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494816
- Stock #: 091832
- VIN: 5NMS23AD2KH091832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 091832
- Mileage 17,087 KM
Vehicle Description
All Advertised pricing online is based on a Financed Payment. If purchasing with Cash a $699 Administration Fee will be added to the final Purchase Price.
Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped! Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty
Highlights of the 2019 Santa Fe 2.4L Essential include: 8-speed automatic transmission,rear view camera,heated seats & steering wheel,Android auto/Apple Carplay/Bluetooth,and much more with optional safety package including Forward Collision Avoidance,Lane Keep Assist,Driver Attention Warning,Adaptive Cruise control and High Beam Assist.
Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more!
For Premium Hyundai Finance Rates CPO Charges will apply. Please ask for details.
Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.
As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!
Port Hope’s Lauria Hyundai is a family-run dealership and has been servicing the regions of Clarington,Oshawa,Durham,Peterborough,Lindsay,Belleville,Cobourg,Whitby,Ajax,Bowmanville,and Northumberland since 1984. As multiple President’s Award of Merit winners,we were honoured to be named Canada’s number 1 overall Hyundai dealership in 2012 and have twice been ranked number 1 overall in total customer satisfaction since 2010! Satisfied customers are our key to success,give us a chance to prove it to you,we won’t let you down! Think Smart,Think Lauria Hyundai.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Anti-Theft,Driver Side Airbag,Fog Lights,Rear Defroster,Tilt Steering,Brake Assist,Power Locks,Stability Control,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Trip Computer,Spoiler,Illuminated Visor Mirror,Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,MP3 CD Player,Wood Trim In...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lauria Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
Call Dealer
905-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.