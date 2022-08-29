Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

64,264 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk Elite V6 4x4

Location

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

64,264KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208399
  • Stock #: KD360613
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBXXKD360613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
Vehicle Description

Absolutely loaded with luxury and convenience features, this awesome Cherokee Trailhawk makes for an incredible SUV option for you and your family. Leather, Navigation, heated seats, Bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, dual climate control, power seat and so much more! Call today to arrange your test drive and see how much fun the V6 engine power can be!

Clean Carfax report. Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!



Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Child Safety Locks,Four Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl...

