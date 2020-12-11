Menu
2019 Volkswagen Beetle

8,865 KM

Details Description Features

$33,388

+ tax & licensing
$33,388

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune 2.0T - LOW KMS

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune 2.0T - LOW KMS

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

$33,388

+ taxes & licensing

8,865KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6336395
  • Stock #: KM710217
  • VIN: 3VWSD7AT7KM710217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # KM710217
  • Mileage 8,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Totally mint, very rare Dune Beetle with less than 9,000kms!! 1-owner, Loaded with features including Navigation, panoramic sunroof, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, 18" alloys, dual climate control, push button start, and so much more!!Clean Carfax, Offered fully safety-certified, emission tested, and professionally detailed. Includes balance of 4yr / 80,000km VW Warranty.Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted! Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program including special financing rates as low as 0.9%, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month of SiriusXM, and so much more. To qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be under 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville. Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Email Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

