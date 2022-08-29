Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

77,686 KM

$28,488

+ tax & licensing
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline 4Motion AWD - COMING SOON

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline 4Motion AWD - COMING SOON

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

77,686KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9204439
  Stock #: KM517680
  VIN: 3VW117AU0KM517680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # KM517680
  • Mileage 77,686 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect blend of driving comfort, fun, versatility and fuel mileage!! This AWD Sportwagen comes with great features such as Aple Carplay / Android Auto, heated seats, backup camera, alloys, blindspot monitor and much more! Call today to arrange your test drive!

Clean Carfax. Former daily rental. Offered fully safety-certified, and professionally detailed.

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program including special financing rates, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month of SiriusXM, and so much more. To qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be under 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.

Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.



Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Turbocharged,Floor Mats,G...

Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

