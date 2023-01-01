Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

71,326 KM

Details Description Features

$24,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,388

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Auto - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Auto - LOW KMS

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

  1. 10557072
  2. 10557072
Contact Seller

$24,388

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557072
  • Stock #: KM264961
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU7KM264961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # KM264961
  • Mileage 71,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes balance of 4yr / 80,000km Volkswagen Factory Warranty!

Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program which includes special financing rates, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month trial of SiriusXM radio, and so much more. In order to qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be less than 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.

Offered fully safety-certified and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

Lauria Volkswagen's Market Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer a simple, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.






Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitor,AM/FM Stereo,Intermittent Wipers,Keyless Entry,Power Steering,Power Windows,Bucket Seats,Traction Control,Cruise Control,Stability Control,Daytime Running Lights,Front Wheel Drive,Satellite Radio,Trip Computer,Steering Wheel Audio Co...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 71,326 KM
$24,388 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Atla...
 65,829 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 69,987 KM
$31,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lauria Volkswagen

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory